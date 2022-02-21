CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Davis scores 22 to carry UMES past NC Central 79-66

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 11:24 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chase Davis had a season-high 22 points as Maryland Eastern Shore beat North Carolina Central 79-66 on Monday night.

Davis made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and five assists. Da’Shawn Phillip added 11 points and five steals.

UMES posted a season-high 22 assists.

Kris Monroe scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-12, 8-3), who saw a four-game win streak end and scored a season-low 23 in the second half. Eric Boone added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Marque Maultsby had 12 points.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Eagles. North Carolina Central defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 75-63 on Jan. 24.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

