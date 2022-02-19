CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 16 to…

Davis scores 16 to carry Delaware past William & Mary 73-69

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jyare Davis had 16 points off the bench to lead Delaware to a 73-69 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

Kevin Anderson had 16 points for Delaware (19-9, 10-5 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Allen had 12 points.

Tyler Rice had 13 points for the Tribe (5-24, 4-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Julian Lewis added 11 points. Yuri Covington had 11 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens improved to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Delaware defeated William & Mary 84-74 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up