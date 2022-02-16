OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | US finishes 1-2 in Olympic ski slopestyle | What to watch tonight |
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 14 to…

Davis scores 14 to carry UC Irvine past UC San Diego 56-50

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DJ Davis had 14 points off the bench to carry UC Irvine to a 56-50 win over UC San Diego on Tuesday night.

Dawson Baker had 11 points for UC Irvine (12-7, 7-3 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Austin Johnson added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Tritons (11-13, 5-8). Francis Nwaokorie added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Bryce Pope, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tritons, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up