Davis leads No. 11 Wisconsin against Penn State after 22-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-9, 4-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jonathan Davis scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 80-67 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers are 9-2 on their home court. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 1.6.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Seth Lundy is averaging 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

