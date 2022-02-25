Davis leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Coppin State after 22-point game

Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-13, 4-7 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-13, 4-7 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the Coppin State Eagles after Chace Davis scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 79-66 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 5-6 in conference matchups. Coppin State is 3-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 64-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Dom London led the Hawks with 16 points, and Tyree Corbett led the Eagles with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Styles is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Corbett is scoring 13.6 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

