Davis carries Detroit over N. Kentucky 74-68

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:54 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 19 points as Detroit topped Northern Kentucky 74-68 on Saturday night.

Madut Akec, DJ Harvey and Kevin McAdoo added 15 points apiece for the Titans (9-11, 6-4 Horizon League). Harvey also had nine rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner had 18 points for the Norse (12-10, 8-5), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Bryson Langdon and Marques Warrick had 17 points apiece.

