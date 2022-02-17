OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Davis carries Delaware over Elon 71-62

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:43 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jyare Davis had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Delaware to a 71-62 win over Elon on Thursday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points for Delaware (18-9, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Allen added 13 points and Kevin Anderson had 12 points.

Darius Burford had 21 points for the Phoenix (8-20, 5-10). Hunter McIntosh added 16 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Delaware defeated Elon 80-77 on Jan. 22.

