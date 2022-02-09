Davidson plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Brajkovic’s 30-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-11, 4-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (19-3, 9-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-11, 4-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (19-3, 9-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -11; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Luka Brajkovic scored 30 points in Davidson’s 78-73 victory over the George Washington Colonials.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Davidson has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 4-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 88-73 on Jan. 6. Foster Loyer scored 25 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Mike Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Jordan Hall is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

