Davenport leads Cincinnati against Wichita State after 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the Wichita State Shockers after Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 81-74 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bearcats are 11-4 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Davenport averaging 3.6.

The Shockers are 4-6 against AAC opponents. Wichita State has a 6-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won 61-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. David Dejulius led the Bearcats with 18 points, and Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging nine points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Etienne is averaging 15.1 points for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

