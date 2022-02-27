CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Daniels leads Prairie View A&M against Jackson State after 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:22 AM

Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 6-9 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 8-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Jawaun Daniels scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-69 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 6-9 in conference play. Jackson State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 75-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Terence Lewis II led the Tigers with 16 points, and Daniels led the Panthers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 10.9 points for the Panthers. Daniels is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Jayveous McKinnis is shooting 54.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Darrian Wilson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

