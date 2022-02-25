Curtis leads Bowling Green against Western Michigan after 21-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (6-22, 2-15 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-16, 5-12 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-22, 2-15 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-16, 5-12 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Samari Curtis scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 82-68 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Falcons are 8-6 in home games. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Isaac Elsasser shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 2-15 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Falcons won the last meeting 82-75 on Jan. 22. Daeqwon Plowden scored 23 points points to help lead the Falcons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plowden is averaging 15.9 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 19.7 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.