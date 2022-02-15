OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Curry scores 21 to carry VCU past Fordham 66-61

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 21 points as VCU narrowly defeated Fordham 66-61 on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for VCU (17-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added seven assists. Jayden Nunn had seven rebounds.

Josh Colon-Navarro scored a career-high 20 points for Fordham (11-13, 4-8). Chuba Ohams added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 12 points.

