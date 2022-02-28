Curry leads Louisville against Virginia Tech after 28-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Sydney Curry scored 28 points in Louisville’s 99-77 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 10-4 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Cardinals are 6-12 in ACC play. Louisville ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 1.7.

The Hokies and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Noah Locke is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 9.9 points. El Ellis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 63.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.