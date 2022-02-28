CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Curry leads Louisville against…

Curry leads Louisville against Virginia Tech after 28-point showing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Sydney Curry scored 28 points in Louisville’s 99-77 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 10-4 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Cardinals are 6-12 in ACC play. Louisville ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 1.7.

The Hokies and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Noah Locke is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 9.9 points. El Ellis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 63.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up