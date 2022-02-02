OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Curfman, Bonham carry VMI over UNC Greensboro 76-65

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:32 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman scored 18 points and Trey Bonham added 17 as VMI got past UNC Greensboro 76-65 on Wednesday night.

Bonham added seven assists and six rebounds for the Keydets (13-10, 6-5 Southern Conference). KeJake Stephens chipped in with 15 points, four assists and three blocks. Honor Huff had 14 points.

Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (12-10, 4-6). Kobe Langley added 12 points.

The Keydets leveled the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated VMI 72-56 on Jan. 8.

