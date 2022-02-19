OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Cummings scores 18 to carry Colgate past Boston U. 72-53

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:24 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had 18 points as Colgate stretched its winning streak to nine games, beating Boston University 72-53 on Saturday.

Jack Ferguson had 15 points and seven rebounds for Colgate (17-11, 13-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 12 points and seven rebounds. Keegan Records had 10 points.

Boston University scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (19-10, 10-6), whose four-game winning streak ended. Sukhmail Mathon added 11 points and eight rebounds. Walter Whyte had 10 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Terriers. Boston University defeated Colgate 76-72 on Jan. 28.

