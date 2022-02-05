OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Cummings leads Colgate over American 86-68

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 6:52 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 21 points as Colgate got past American 86-68 on Saturday. Keegan Records added 20 points for the Raiders. Records also had eight rebounds.

Tucker Richardson had 16 points for Colgate (11-11, 7-2 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added 10 points.

Johnny O’Neil had 19 points for the Eagles (6-16, 2-8). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds.

