CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside after Wright’s 28-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-18, 3-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-9, 7-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -11.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the UC Riverside Highlanders after Atin Wright scored 28 points in CSU Northridge’s 81-73 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. UC Riverside is second in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Callum McRae leads the Highlanders with 7.7 boards.

The Matadors have gone 3-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is 4-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Highlanders won the last meeting 77-67 on Jan. 23. Wil Tattersall scored 22 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Dominick Pickett is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Fidelis Okereke is averaging 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Wright is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

