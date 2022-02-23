CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside after Wright’s 28-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-18, 3-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-9, 7-4 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-18, 3-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-9, 7-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Atin Wright scored 28 points in CSU Northridge’s 81-73 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. UC Riverside averages 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Matadors are 3-9 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West shooting 30.9% from deep. Darius Brown II leads the Matadors shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Highlanders won 77-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Wil Tattersall led the Highlanders with 22 points, and Wright led the Matadors with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Dominick Pickett is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Wright is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40% over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.