CSU Northridge visits CSU Bakersfield following McCall’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-16, 2-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-12, 1-7 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Justin McCall scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 74-62 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Matadors have gone 2-7 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge gives up 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCall is averaging 9.9 points for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Atin Wright is averaging 13.7 points for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

