CSU Northridge visits Cal Poly following Sanders’ 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-16, 1-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-15, 1-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 78-65 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 2-4 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Matadors are 1-7 in conference play. CSU Northridge averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Matadors won 68-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Onyi Eyisi led the Matadors with 20 points, and Kyle Colvin led the Mustangs with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mustangs. Sanders is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Elijah Hardy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Atin Wright is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

