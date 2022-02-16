OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
CSU Northridge plays Long Beach State after Wright’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Long Beach State Beach (14-9, 9-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-16, 3-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays the Long Beach State Beach after Atin Wright scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 71-65 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 3-8 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beach are 9-1 in conference matchups. Long Beach State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Beach won the last meeting 71-55 on Jan. 16. Joel Murray scored 16 points to help lead the Beach to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is shooting 36.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Murray is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Beach: 10-0, averaging 73.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

