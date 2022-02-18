OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » CSU Bakersfield visits UC…

CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Manjon’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ezra Manjon scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 68-65 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 5-4 at home. UC Davis ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Anigwe averaging 2.9.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Manjon is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Justin McCall is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up