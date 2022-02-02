CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
CSU Bakersfield visits Long Beach State after Edler-Davis’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-9, 1-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-9, 5-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the Long Beach State Beach after Justin Edler-Davis scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 83-75 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach are 5-3 in home games. Long Beach State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

The Beach and Roadrunners face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Edler-Davis averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Justin McCall is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

