CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Fullerton following Anosike’s 22-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (13-6, 6-1 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after E.J. Anosike scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 61-50 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 8-1 at home. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 1-5 against conference opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Titans won the last matchup 73-67 on Dec. 31. Anosike scored 21 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Milstead is averaging 10.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. Anosike is averaging 17.3 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

