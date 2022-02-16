OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
CSU Bakersfield faces UC Riverside on 7-game slide

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-9, 5-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield enters the matchup with UC Riverside as losers of seven in a row.

The Highlanders have gone 7-3 in home games. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Callum McRae averaging 1.2.

The Roadrunners are 1-8 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Highlanders won the last meeting 65-64 on Jan. 15. Dominick Pickett scored 18 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders. Pickett is averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Justin McCall is averaging 10.2 points for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

