Cruz scores 25 to lift Fairfield past Canisius 80-76 in OT

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:20 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jesus Cruz had a career-high 25 points as Fairfield narrowly beat Canisius 80-76 in overtime on Monday night.

Caleb Green made the go-ahead jumper for the Stags with 13 seconds left in overtime and Jalen Leach finished it off with a pair of free throws.

Cruz shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Taj Benning had 17 points for Fairfield (12-13, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Malek Green had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (8-18, 4-11). Jordan Henderson added 15 points. Xzavier Long had 15 points and six rebounds.

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Fairfield defeated Canisius 74-68 on Dec. 3.

