Crowl leads No. 13 Wisconsin against Rutgers after 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Wisconsin Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Steven Crowl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 68-67 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Scarlet Knights are 13-2 on their home court. Rutgers averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Badgers are 13-4 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights won the last matchup 73-65 on Feb. 12. Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Jonathan Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.