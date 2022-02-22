CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Creighton visits Saint John’s (NY) following Champagnie’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Julian Champagnie scored 31 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 91-57 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Red Storm are 11-6 on their home court. Saint John’s (NY) is fourth in college basketball with 18.1 assists per game. Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm averaging 5.3.

The Bluejays are 10-5 in Big East play. Creighton is third in the Big East allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bluejays won 87-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Alex O’Connell led the Bluejays with 28 points, and Champagnie led the Red Storm with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals. Aaron Wheeler is shooting 52.3% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bluejays. O’Connell is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

