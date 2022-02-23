CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Creighton visits Saint John’s (NY) after Champagnie’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Creighton Bluejays after Julian Champagnie scored 31 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 91-57 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Red Storm are 11-6 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) is fourth in college basketball with 18.1 assists per game. Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm averaging 5.3.

The Bluejays have gone 10-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bluejays won the last meeting 87-64 on Jan. 20. Alex O’Connell scored 28 points to help lead the Bluejays to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Ryan Hawkins is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging eight points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

