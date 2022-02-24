CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Creighton freshman Nembhard out…

Creighton freshman Nembhard out for season with wrist injury

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right wrist during the win at St. John’s, the school announced Thursday.

Nembhard was hurt when he collided with St. John’s Posh Alexander during the Bluejays’ 81-78 win Wednesday night. Nembhard will require surgery.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.”

Nembhard has started all 27 games for the Bluejays (19-8, 11-5 Big East) and averaged 11.3 points and a team-best 4.4 assists. His 34.8 minutes per game are most by a Big East freshman since 2011-12.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up