Cowart leads Grambling against Southern after 20-point performance

Grambling Tigers (10-15, 7-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-11, 9-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (10-15, 7-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-11, 9-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Southern Jaguars after Shawndarius Cowart scored 20 points in Grambling’s 71-70 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jaguars are 8-0 in home games. Southern is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 7-5 in SWAC play. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC scoring 65.7 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won the last meeting 83-77 on Jan. 15. Cameron Christon scored 23 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Lyons is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Jaguars. Terrell Williams Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Christon is averaging 15.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

