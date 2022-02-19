CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Cowart carries Grambling St. past Southern 61-57

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Grambling State to a 61-57 win over Southern on Saturday.

Grambling took its first lead of the game, 59-5’7, when Tra’Michael Moton hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. Cam Christon added two free throws for the final margin.

Moton had 14 points for Grambling State (11-15, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Malik Lamin added 10 points. AJ Taylor had eight rebounds.

The Jaguars’ 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Grambling State opponent this season.

Southern scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyrone Lyons had 12 points for the Jaguars (15-11, 9-4). Brion Whitley added 11 points. Jayden Saddler had 10 points and seven rebounds. Damien Sears had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 6 points.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Grambling State defeated Southern 83-77 on Jan. 15.

