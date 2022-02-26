CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Coupet leads Southern Illinois…

Coupet leads Southern Illinois against Drake after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Drake Bulldogs after Ben Coupet Jr. scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 90-69 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 on their home court. Drake is sixth in the MVC shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Shanquan Hemphill shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Salukis are 9-8 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 60-59 on Jan. 18. Garrett Sturtz scored 16 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 10.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for Drake.

Lance Jones is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Salukis. Marcus Domask is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up