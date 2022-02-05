OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Council, Etienne power Wichita State past SMU 72-57

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:51 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State rolled past SMU 72-57 on Saturday.

Council came off the bench to make 6 of 9 shots and all seven of his free throws for the Shockers (12-8, 3-5 American Athletic Conference). Etienne sank 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Marcus Weathers had 14 points for the Mustangs (16-5, 7-2), who scored a season-low 23 points in the first half and trailed by 16. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 12 points as SMU saw a five-game win streak end.

