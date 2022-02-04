Cornell hosts Princeton following Llewellyn’s 23-point showing

Princeton Tigers (15-4, 5-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (10-6, 3-3 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -1; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Cornell Big Red after Jaelin Llewellyn scored 23 points in Princeton’s 80-74 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Red are 7-0 on their home court. Cornell has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Big Red and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 5.8 points for the Big Red. Jordan Jones is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Cornell.

Llewellyn is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Ethan Wright is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

