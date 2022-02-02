Coppin State visits Delaware State following Carter’s 24-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (4-16, 3-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-15, 0-4 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Coppin State Eagles (4-16, 3-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-15, 0-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the Coppin State Eagles after Myles Carter scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 82-70 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Delaware State is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyree Corbett averaging 2.2.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Corbett is averaging 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.