Coppin State plays North Carolina Central following Cardaci’s 22-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 5-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-17, 4-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kyle Cardaci scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 66-58 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 2-3 at home. Coppin State is third in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Tyree Corbett leads the Coppin State Eagles with 9.7 boards.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 5-2 against conference opponents. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavius King averaging 1.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 69-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Corbett led the Eagles with 17 points, and Justin Wright led the Eagles with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nendah Tarke is averaging 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and three steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Corbett is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Randy Miller Jr. is averaging 12.4 points for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Wright is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

