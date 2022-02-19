OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Coppin State hosts Norfolk State following Tate’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Coppin State Eagles after Dana Tate scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 69-66 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 2-4 in home games. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Tyree Corbett leads the Eagles with 9.2 boards.

The Spartans are 8-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Spartans won the last meeting 84-77 on Jan. 22. Jalen Hawkins scored 20 points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nendah Tarke is averaging 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Eagles. Corbett is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

