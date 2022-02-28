Coppin State hosts Delaware State following Carter’s 32-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (2-23, 0-12 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 5-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware State Hornets (2-23, 0-12 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 5-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Myles Carter scored 32 points in Delaware State’s 76-69 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 in home games. Coppin State gives up 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Hornets are 0-12 in MEAC play. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 59-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Kyle Cardaci led the Eagles with 13 points, and D’Marco Baucum led the Hornets with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Corbett is averaging 13 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Cardaci is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Carter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

