CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Coppin State hosts Delaware…

Coppin State hosts Delaware State following Carter’s 32-point outing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Delaware State Hornets (2-23, 0-12 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 5-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Myles Carter scored 32 points in Delaware State’s 76-69 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 in home games. Coppin State gives up 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Hornets are 0-12 in MEAC play. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 59-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Kyle Cardaci led the Eagles with 13 points, and D’Marco Baucum led the Hornets with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Corbett is averaging 13 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Cardaci is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Carter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up