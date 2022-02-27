Coppin State hosts Delaware State following Carter’s 32-point game

Delaware State Hornets (2-22, 0-12 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 5-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (2-22, 0-12 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 5-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Myles Carter scored 32 points in Delaware State’s 76-69 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles are 2-5 on their home court. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 3.1.

The Hornets have gone 0-12 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Eagles won the last meeting 59-57 on Feb. 3. Kyle Cardaci scored 13 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Carter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

