Cool scores 30 to lift Idaho St. over Idaho 79-70

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:17 AM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool had a season-high 30 points as Idaho State snapped its 11-game road losing streak, beating Idaho 79-70 on Thursday night.

Jared Rodriguez had 16 points and seven rebounds for Idaho State (5-17, 3-10 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker added 11 points.

Mikey Dixon had 22 points for the Vandals (5-18, 2-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Trevante Anderson added 19 points. Tanner Christensen had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bengals improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Idaho State defeated Idaho 81-74 on Jan. 15.

