Cool leads Idaho State against Eastern Washington after 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (5-17, 3-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (5-17, 3-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Tarik Cool scored 30 points in Idaho State’s 79-70 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Bengals are 3-10 in conference matchups. Idaho State is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 89-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Steele Venters led the Eagles with 21 points, and Cool led the Bengals with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.5 points. Linton Acliese is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Cool is averaging 12 points for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.