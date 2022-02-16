OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Cone and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on conference foe Portland State

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-16, 5-9 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-15, 6-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khalid Thomas and the Portland State Vikings host Jalen Cole and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Vikings are 4-7 in home games. Portland State is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 5-9 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 97-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Thomas led the Vikings with 25 points, and Cone led the Lumberjacks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.9 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Cone is averaging 19 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

