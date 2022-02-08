OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Columbia visits Cornell after…

Columbia visits Cornell after Manon’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Columbia Lions (4-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-7, 4-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Columbia Lions after Chris Manon scored 20 points in Cornell’s 73-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red have gone 8-1 in home games. Cornell averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Dean Noll with 2.8.

The Lions have gone 1-7 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Big Red and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manon is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Big Red. Noll is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Lawmakers urge cancellation of multibillion dollar VA logistics system

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up