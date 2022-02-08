Columbia visits Cornell after Manon’s 20-point outing

Columbia Lions (4-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-7, 4-4 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (4-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-7, 4-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Columbia Lions after Chris Manon scored 20 points in Cornell’s 73-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red have gone 8-1 in home games. Cornell averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Dean Noll with 2.8.

The Lions have gone 1-7 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Big Red and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manon is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Big Red. Noll is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

