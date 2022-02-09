Columbia visits Cornell after Manon’s 20-point outing

Columbia Lions (4-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-7, 4-4 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (4-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-7, 4-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -15.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Columbia Lions after Chris Manon scored 20 points in Cornell’s 73-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red are 8-1 in home games. Cornell is seventh in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Lions are 1-7 in Ivy League play. Columbia averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby is shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.8 points. Dean Noll is shooting 45.2% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Patrick Harding is averaging 5.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.