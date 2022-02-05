Columbia takes on Princeton after De La Rosa’s 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-15, 1-6 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-15, 1-6 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on the Princeton Tigers after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 81-66 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Lions are 3-7 on their home court. Columbia ranks eighth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.5 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Tigers are 5-2 in conference games. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 15.6 assists per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 4.9.

The Lions and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Ethan Wright is averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

