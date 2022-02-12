Columbia plays Yale, aims to end home skid

Yale Bulldogs (13-9, 7-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-17, 1-8 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (13-9, 7-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-17, 1-8 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Yale looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Lions are 3-8 in home games. Columbia is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 against Ivy League opponents. Yale scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 83-72 on Jan. 26. Azar Swain scored 37 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Swain is averaging 19.2 points for the Bulldogs. Matthue Cotton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

