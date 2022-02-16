OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Colorado visits Cal after…

Colorado visits Cal after Shepherd’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Jordan Shepherd scored 33 points in Cal’s 78-64 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Golden Bears are 9-6 on their home court. Cal is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepherd is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Jabari Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up