Colorado visits Cal after Shepherd’s 33-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Jordan Shepherd scored 33 points in Cal’s 78-64 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Golden Bears are 9-6 on their home court. Cal is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepherd is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Jabari Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.