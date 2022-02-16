Colorado State visits New Mexico after House’s 34-point performance

Colorado State Rams (20-3, 10-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-14, 3-8 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (20-3, 10-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-14, 3-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the Colorado State Rams after Jaelen House scored 34 points in New Mexico’s 75-66 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos are 9-6 in home games. New Mexico is eighth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Jay Allen-Tovar leads the Lobos with 4.9 boards.

The Rams have gone 10-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is third in the MWC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by David Roddy averaging 9.6.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Rams won the last matchup 80-74 on Jan. 20. Roddy scored 21 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Tovar is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 blocks for the Lobos. House is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

