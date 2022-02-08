Colorado State visits Nevada after Roddy’s 22-point game

Colorado State Rams (17-3, 7-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (17-3, 7-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces the Nevada Wolf Pack after David Roddy scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 58-57 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 at home. Nevada gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Rams are 7-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks seventh in the MWC giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won the last matchup 77-66 on Jan. 26. Roddy scored 18 points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is shooting 42.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Roddy is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. Isaiah Stevens is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.